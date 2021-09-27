https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-tulsi-gabbard-demands-biden-apologize-to-u-s-reveals-feeling-she-has-about-the-nation

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) demanded that President Joe Biden (D) apologize to the American people for what he said about the U.S. Border Patrol agents that were falsely accused of whipping illegal aliens on the U.S. Southern Border, saying that his comments revealed him to be an autocratic-type leader.

“I consider Joe Biden a friend, but he’s absolutely wrong,” Gabbard said on “Watters World” with host Jesse Watters. “And he needs to apologize to the American people for saying what he said. And here’s why, you know: He’s somebody who’s been very outspoken as being against autocrats, autocracies, dictators, but what he essentially did was act as judge, jury, and executioner for these Customs and Border Patrol agents on horseback.”

“How can they expect to have any kind of fair outcome to an investigation when the President of the United States has already declared their guilt and that they will be punished?” she continued. “And the bigger issue here that this points to, which is one that that we all need to be concerned about is that if we are no longer a country of laws, if we are no longer a country where we know we will be presumed innocent, unless proven guilty, then we don’t have a democracy. And that’s the increasing feeling that a lot of us have is that we are losing our democracy, and moving closer and closer to what essentially is an autocracy.”

WATCH:

TRANSCRIPT:

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Joining me now someone who’s been following the border disaster from day one, former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Tulsi, I’m just really disgusted with what the President said about those border agents on horseback. Everybody with a brain knows that there was no whipping of migrants going on. So, what do you think’s happening? Why is he saying that it did and threatening to punish the agents? FORMER REP. TULSI GABBARD (D-HI): Jesse the issue here, and I consider Joe Biden a friend, but he’s absolutely wrong. And he needs to apologize to the American people for saying what he said. And here’s why, you know: He’s somebody who’s been very outspoken as being against autocrats, autocracies, dictators, but what he essentially did was act as judge, jury, and executioner for these Customs and Border Patrol agents on horseback. How can they expect to have any kind of fair outcome to an investigation when the President of the United States has already declared their guilt and that they will be punished? And the bigger issue here that this points to, which is one that that we all need to be concerned about is that if we are no longer a country of laws, if we are no longer a country where we know we will be presumed innocent, unless proven guilty, then we don’t have a democracy. And that’s the increasing feeling that a lot of us have is that we are losing our democracy, and moving closer and closer to what essentially is an autocracy. WATTERS: This is the same type of hoax that they use on police officers sometimes where they take something out of context, or they just hear something from one perspective, and they convict the person. And it creates a lot of animosity in this country. We saw this kind of hoax, again, with Russia, when the Clinton campaign plants fake news about Trump and Russia, that lasted years, that was a hoax. This type of disinformation is so dangerous to the country, I feel like they got away with it so many times. That’s part of their playbook. And they’re going to keep doing it over and over again until when? When are they ever going to stop? GABBARD: The saddest part about this Jesse is you’re right; they are getting away with it and it’s the powerful elite, working with the media, working with the deep state, not acting in the best interest of the country. They’re acting in their own selfish interest to preserve their power, their position, or money, or whatever their selfish drive is. They are unwilling to sacrifice their interests for the interests of the country. And they have no business being in positions of leadership at any level in our society, because who suffers as a result of this? It’s the American people. It’s our democracy. And they don’t care about the cost. And the toll that that takes and this is why leadership that puts service above self, that puts the interests of the American people in our country first, is so critical and essential, especially now. WATTERS: Alright. Well, Tulsi, that was very well said, and you said that Joe is your friend, the President, so maybe you could get on the phone and tell him friend to friend, your opinion. Maybe he doesn’t watch Watters World, maybe he needs to hear it from you, Tulsi Gabbard. That’d be a good idea.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

