https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/27/democrats-3-5-trillion-spending-bill-includes-3-billion-for-tree-equity-25-million-for-bias-training/

President Joe Biden has said that the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package will cost zero dollars, and as Twitchy reported, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday explained to the press corps how that’s possible. Any spending bill put through Congress will be full of garbage that has nothing to do with infrastructure, and Fox Business host Stuart Varney noted, the Democrats have set aside $3 billion for “tree equity.”

There’s been a lot of talk in the liberal media about “tree equity.” Blacks tend to live in neighborhoods where there are fewer trees, and having fewer trees has been linked to higher temperatures and more pollution, affecting kids with asthma and such. As with anything “equity,” tree equity would strive to make sure that social justice drives the planting of trees in the name of climate justice.

$25 million for “bias training,” after President Donald Trump ordered federal funds pulled for so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion training (e.g., anti-racism workshops) in the federal government.

CNS News reports:

While she couldn’t make sense of the $15 million for the resource center for older people with gender identity issues, [Lauren] Simonetti said that that should explain that the $3 billion spending “goes for tree planting and tree equity.”

“What’s tree equity?” Varney asked. “A basic right,” Simonetti explained. “Since trees are often sparse in low-income areas, mandating equitable tree cover in every neighborhood will address social inequality. I looked that up.”

“You’ve got to be kidding,” Varney said. “No, I’m dead serious,” Simonetti replied.

Planting trees in paved-over neighborhoods has got to be one of those green jobs we’ve been hearing about.

And these are just a few of the “controversial” items in the spending bill … we’re certain to hear about plenty more of them after it passes.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...