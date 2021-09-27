https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/27/democrats-3-5-trillion-spending-bill-includes-3-billion-for-tree-equity-25-million-for-bias-training/

President Joe Biden has said that the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package will cost zero dollars, and as Twitchy reported, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday explained to the press corps how that’s possible. Any spending bill put through Congress will be full of garbage that has nothing to do with infrastructure, and Fox Business host Stuart Varney noted, the Democrats have set aside $3 billion for “tree equity.”

DAFUQ is “Tree Equity” ?? pic.twitter.com/hIgpryDATk — Bruce In Key West (@BCinKW) September 27, 2021

We used that here in CA to determine vaccine eligibility. It’s the number of trees in your neighborhood. Affluent hoods have more trees. Poor hoods have fewer (so worse environment) Therefore we must base services/funding based on tree population to “equalize” health outcomes — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) September 27, 2021

There’s been a lot of talk in the liberal media about “tree equity.” Blacks tend to live in neighborhoods where there are fewer trees, and having fewer trees has been linked to higher temperatures and more pollution, affecting kids with asthma and such. As with anything “equity,” tree equity would strive to make sure that social justice drives the planting of trees in the name of climate justice.

What this is about? Like $3 billion for “tree equity?” https://t.co/s1JwAyWOvN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 27, 2021

I’d rather have Tree Equity than anything else on there. https://t.co/9HgBzF7Q2U — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 27, 2021

$25 million for “bias training,” after President Donald Trump ordered federal funds pulled for so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion training (e.g., anti-racism workshops) in the federal government.

The proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill features everything including $3 billion for “non-racist trees” and $15 million for older people with gender identity issues.https://t.co/J2C2chUsoP — CNSNews (@cnsnews) September 27, 2021

CNS News reports:

While she couldn’t make sense of the $15 million for the resource center for older people with gender identity issues, [Lauren] Simonetti said that that should explain that the $3 billion spending “goes for tree planting and tree equity.” “What’s tree equity?” Varney asked. “A basic right,” Simonetti explained. “Since trees are often sparse in low-income areas, mandating equitable tree cover in every neighborhood will address social inequality. I looked that up.” “You’ve got to be kidding,” Varney said. “No, I’m dead serious,” Simonetti replied.

Planting trees in paved-over neighborhoods has got to be one of those green jobs we’ve been hearing about.

The infrastructure bill includes $3 billion for “tree equity”. Yes, tree equity. The Squad has taken over the Democrat Party. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) September 27, 2021

Spending $3B on “tree equity” is really the perfect encapsulation of Democrats in 2021. https://t.co/FWPDbd6z8F — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 27, 2021

https://t.co/ziXje8wUhD — James Lindsay, raising a MILF Army (@ConceptualJames) September 27, 2021

All trees must be the same height. Otherwise the taller trees pick on the smaller trees. — Chrissy (@Chrissys067) September 27, 2021

95% of America’s trees make far less than minimum wage. No where near enough to support the birds & squirrels they care for.

We as a nation must do better in making sure these trees get the equity they deserve! — The Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) September 27, 2021

For too long, certain species of tree have been marginalized. Billions must be spent overhauling the nation’s municipal landscaping codes for commercial properties to ensure equity amongst the holly, sycamore, willow, and coconut. — Alfred T. Cooper (@alfredtcooper) September 27, 2021

It’s a well known fact that the redwoods have been oppressing pine and oak trees literally for millenia. — Johnny DCLXVI Blade (@BenjaminBreeg__) September 27, 2021

I don’t know for sure, but I’ll bet some labor union winds up getting that money. — Beorn (@Beorn2000) September 27, 2021

Maybe a $3b boondoggle contract to spend $10m on trees and $2.9b on “services” to plant them in diverse areas? — rya (@wordsinusername) September 27, 2021

Tree Equity is …

About $3B And that’s just to pay off some benefactors and set up some bureaucrats. The tree agency will have to be funded forever more with increasing budgets annually. — dankbubba, citizen neanderthal Tex-arCA (@dank1j) September 27, 2021

Remember every new line item will increase every year through base line budgeting. Even when they have mission creep away from their original purpose they never die. — SamuraiPunisher (@SamuraiPunisher) September 27, 2021

3 billion dollars but also zero dollars if rational thought isn’t your bag. — Vincent W. Gaspacho, Sr. 👊🏻🧐 (@spazafraz) September 27, 2021

None of those things are needed. Period. The inmates are running the asylum. — Norman G (@Norman1776) September 27, 2021

I don’t know but I’m much more concerned with how much is going to tax “enforcement” — Becky 🇺🇸 (@beckyplus3) September 27, 2021

Russia spends $65B on defense and we’re giving the IRS $79B to anal rape people that may or may not have made a mistake on their taxes. — WOPR Upgraded to 64K (@W_O_P_R) September 27, 2021

And these are just a few of the “controversial” items in the spending bill … we’re certain to hear about plenty more of them after it passes.

