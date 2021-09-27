https://noqreport.com/2021/09/27/democrats-go-after-christianity-and-judaisms-holiest-sites-new-bill-turns-over-jerusalems-jewish-quarter-western-wall-and-christian-holy-sites-to-palestinians/

By Ezequiel Doiny On September 26, 2021 Alan Dershowitz wrote in Gatestone Institute , “Just when Congress overwhelmingly defeated an effort by eight radical Democrats and one Republican to defund Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, several “mainstream” Democrats proposed legislation that is equally dangerous and filled with half-truths, omissions, and outright fabrications. Congressman Andy Levin has introduced a bill called “The Two-State Solution Act” that purports to further the “two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict… The bill declares that the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip are occupied territories and must be referred to as such by all American statements. It implies that the occupation is illegal and entirely the fault of Israel… Jerusalem is more complicated. The Old City’s Jewish Quarter and the Western Wall had been illegally occupied by Jordan between 1948 and 1967, and excluded Jews. When Jordan attacked Israel in June 1967, Israel liberated these ancient Jewish sites and opened them up to all. These are not occupied territories. Nor is the rest of East Jerusalem, which is part of a united city.”

East Jerusalem includes the Old City which includes the holiest sites of Christianity and Judaism’s Western Wall.

