https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/09/27/did-maxine-waters-finally-get-something-right-when-discussing-haitian-migrants-n448507
About The Author
Related Posts
Not a Joke: Philadelphia Mayor Announces Double-Mask Mandate
August 12, 2021
“Most of the Protesters Were White”: Native American Businesses See Their Pipeline Equipment Destroyed by Protesters
June 22, 2021
School District Hosts Year-Long Anti-Whiteness Training to School Math Teachers on 'Curricular Violence'
July 25, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy