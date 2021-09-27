https://www.dailywire.com/news/drug-cartels-seize-bidens-criticism-of-border-patrol-tell-smugglers-to-provoke-force-for-media-coverage-report

On Monday, journalist Lara Logan reported that the drug cartels south of the American border who are intent on crippling border patrol efforts took notice that President Biden had vilified border patrol agents for allegedly using whips against illegal immigrants, and instructed their smugglers to trigger border patrol agents to use excessive force, which the cartel could videotape, thus giving the media the chance to vilify border patrol agents who would then be taken off duty.

Logan tweeted, “Acc to law enfcmt in RGV Texas, BP agents advised latest Intel from cartels: after Biden response to horse patrol, cartels ordered their smugglers to force BP to react/appear to use excessive force & record. Cartels will push to media to force more agents off the line.”

“Intel assessment from Gulf Cartel/CJNG is that agents are unprotected under Biden Administration,” she added. “Confirmed by official guidance — agents advised there will be no support from Chief Ortiz at the top, they are on their own & to expect things to get much worse.”

The Daily Wire reported last Thursday that the Biden administration was removing horses from U.S. Border Patrol agents in Del Rio, Texas. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, speaking for President Biden, stated:

So what he has asked all of us to convey clearly to people who are understandably have questions, are passionate, are concerned as we are about the images that we have seen, is one, we feel those images are horrible and horrific. There is an investigation the President certainly supports, overseen by the Department of Homeland Security, which he has conveyed will happen quickly. I can also convey to you that the Secretary also conveyed to civil rights leaders earlier this morning that we would no longer be using horses in Del Rio. So that is something, a policy change, that has been made in response, but separately, all related, it’s also important for people to understand what our process and our immigration process is and what the steps are that are taken.

On Friday, Biden said at a press conference, “I take responsibility; I’m president, but it was horrible what you saw. To see people treated like they did, horses nearly running them over and people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay. They will be… An investigation underway now, and there will be consequences. There will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment, but it’s beyond an embarrassment, it’s dangerous. It’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world. It sends the wrong message at home. It’s simply not who we are.”

Yet the photographer who photographed the Border Patrol agents on horseback dealing with Haitians illegally crossing into the U.S. told KTSM that he had never seen anyone from Border Patrol whipping illegal immigrants, as opposed to what media outlets had. He said, “Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses. I’ve never seen them whip anyone. He was swinging it, but it can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture.”

Ashe Schow of The Daily Wire noted, “While journalists claimed the photos showed Border Patrol agents were ‘whipping’ migrants, the photos actually show split reins, not whips. Split reins are used to direct the horse and hang loosely down the horse’s shoulders. When a horse makes a sudden movement, those strips of leather will naturally flow outward, which is what was depicted in the images. In no picture was a Border Patrol agent holding a whip or even holding the reins in a whip-like fashion.”

