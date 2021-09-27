https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/09/dwts-dancer-cheryl-burke-cant-believe-she-contracted-covid-19-despite-being-fully-vaxxed

As time goes on, it’s becoming more apparent that the vaccines are not nearly as effective as “Doctor” Anthony Fauci and the Health “Experts” claim. There are so many breakthrough cases of fully-vaccinated people still contracting COVID-19, I don’t know how anybody could think that those who have gotten The Jab are actually immune or even protected.

Dancing With The Stars dancer Cherly Burke posted a video on Instagram announcing that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully-vaccinated. It was clear in the video that she was in shock that this could happen to her.

“I’m fully vaccinated, fully Moderna vaccinated… and I still could have gotten COVID. This is crazy,” she said as she was on her way to get her PCR COVID-19 test.

After she received the results, she tearfully shared the news:

“I have some really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID… I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you that don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f**king real, dude. So, I have to quarantine for ten days. I’ve been ordered to stay home… I can’t believe this happened.”

Many of us who have been taking a deep dive into the data and statistics have seen this coming. We’ve been sounding the alarm about the ineffectiveness of these COVID-19 “vaccines”, but have been called conspiracy theorists who deny science.

Well, just as with the rest of our “conspiracy theories,” it turns out we are right again. This is not a “told you so,” but simply a fact.

As I explained in my podcast a couple weeks ago, the FDA claims that The Jab is 95% effective at protecting you from COVID-19. The reality is that, when you look at the study they cite, it provides a less than 1% improvement in your likelihood of contracting the virus.

Additionally, they only studied the effectiveness of the coronavirus injection for seven days after receiving the second shot. According to the data that they’ve released, we have no clue their effectiveness at any point after one week.

We’ve been told so many different stories regarding the supposed “vaccines” (which are actually treatments, not vaccines… and really dangerous ones, at that). It started out that if you get The Jab, you won’t get COVID-19. As Maury would say, “That was a lie!” Then it turned into if you get injected, you won’t spread it. That was a lie, as well. Then it moved over to, “If you get the vaccine, you won’t die or spend as long in the hospital.” Yet again, another lie.

So if it doesn’t stop you from contracting COVID-19, spreading it or dying from it… what’s the point? I’ve yet to hear a coherent answer.

It’s no surprise, however, that Cheryl Burke is in shock at the news that she’s contracted COVID-19 despite being fully-vaxxed. She was fed a bunch of lies by Fauci, our government, doctors and the mainstream media. She believed them when they said you need to get vaccinated to protect yourself and those around you.

At what point will the American people wake up to the fact that we’ve been lied to regarding these mRNA COVID-19 “vaccines”? They aren’t effective and they aren’t safe. How many more instances of fully-vaccinated breakthrough cases do we need before pulling these injections off of the market?

Please pray for Cheryl Burke and the many others who are still contracting COVID-19 despite getting The Jab. It has to be terrifying to go from feeling like you are protected to realizing you have this coronavirus.

Pray that these examples of the ineffectiveness of The Jab eventually becomes a wakeup call that we’ve been lied to from Day 1. All we can do is get the word out there far and wide, and pray that God opens up the hearts and minds of the American people to see what’s really going on.

