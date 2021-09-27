http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lYg66kn1sew/

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently gave a virtual speech at the World Internet Conference hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China where he praised the communist country and stated that Tesla will continue to expand its investments in the country. According to Musk, China is a “global leader in digitization.”

CNBC reports that during a pre-recorded question-and-answer style stream at the World Internet Conference, hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China, Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised China and discussed his company’s plans to expand its investments in the country.

Musk has been highly complimentary of China in recent months. Less than two weeks ago during another pre-recorded stream at the World New Energy Vehicle Congress, Musk said that Chinese automakers were the “most competitive in the world.” At the World Internet Conference recently, Musk called China a “global leader in digitization.”

Musk also stated: “My frank observation is that China spends a lot of resources and efforts applying the latest digital technologies in different industries, including the automobile industry, making China a global leader in digitalization.” Musk added: “Tesla will continue to expand our investment and R&D efforts in China.”

This isn’t the first time that Musk has greatly praised China. In July, Musk and the official Tesla account on the Chinese social media website Weibo celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Breitbart News reported at the time:

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his electric car company Tesla have shared full-blown praise of the Chinese Communist Party on China’s equivalent to Twitter, Breitbart News can reveal. The verified accounts for Elon Musk and top Chinese Tesla representatives on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo have all been adorned with personalised backgrounds celebrating the one hundred year anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP): The background celebrating the centenary of the CCP does not appear to have been a mandatory feature by the Chinese site, as other users, including one of Tesla’s main accounts, do not feature the communist banner art. Therefore it is likely that someone who manages Elon Musk and other Tesla social media accounts in China made the decision to honour the murderous regime.

In January, Musk praised China for being “more responsible” than the United States. In an interview with Business Insider, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was questioned about the “ethical limitations” of operating in China. Musk stated that so far he has had a positive experience with Chinese government officials and stated that they could “possibly” be more “more responsible” to their citizen’s happiness than America is.

In July of 2020, Musk stated in an interview that “China rocks in my opinion”, adding: “The energy in China is great. People there – there’s like a lot of smart, hard-working people.” He further called people in the United States “entitled” and “complacent.” He suggested that the U.S. has “been winning for too long” with technology, and added: “When you’ve been winning too long you take things for granted.”

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

