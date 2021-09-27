https://thelibertydaily.com/even-house-democrats-think-emperor-bidens-600-irs-bank-spying-plan-is-bonkers-so-theyre-proposing-a-new-number/

Joe Biden wants to know how much money is coming in and out of your bank accounts. His plan is to require banks report all transactions of more than $600 whether coming in or going out. It was billed as a way to fight tax evasion, which is ironic since Biden himself was accused of evading his own taxes last week. But the truth is the regime wants to keep tabs on everyone’s money to make sure nobody has any the government can’t get their grimy fingers on.

According to Katabella Roberts from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times:

Democrats have said they plan to raise the threshold of President Joe Biden’s radical proposal that all bank transactions of more than $600 be reported to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The initial proposal (pdf)—which Biden says is aimed at curbing tax evasion—would require banks and other financial institutions to report to the IRS any deposits or withdrawals totaling more than $600 annually to or from all business and personal accounts. The new reporting requirement would take effect in 2022 and would apply to both private individual and commercial business accounts owned by a taxpayer. But House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal said Thursday that he and other Democratic leaders are planning to scrap the $600 annual figure and set a higher threshold, of which the details are still being worked through. “We’ve reached an agreement to not have the $600,” Neal told Bloomberg. A Democratic aide noted that they are focusing on increasing the current threshold to $10,000 but said that this figure could well change.

The huge gap between what the Biden-Harris regime wants and what Democrats in the House will be proposing tells us just how outrageous the original plan is. This is financial spying, nothing more. They want us to believe it’s only about tax evasion, but they will never mention the other risks of having our purchases and receipts monitored by Big Brother.

As government grows to gargantuan levels, it’s clear the nanny state is quickly becoming the police state. Giving such forced visibility to the IRS means the reporting burden on both banks and the agency will expand. The bigger problem isn’t with today’s IRS, though. The real concern is how this data can be weaponized by a near-future IRS that operates within the rapidly forming police state.

To say we’re seeing the formation of Big Brother would be an understatement. Even George Orwell couldn’t imagine the draconian future that is being built right before our eyes.

