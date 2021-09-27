https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-sept-27-interview-with-az-senate-president-final-audit-report-analysis_4019742.html

Facts Matter (Sept. 27): Interview with AZ Senate President; Final Audit Report Analysis

The large-scale audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County has been underway for the past five months now.

It started all the way back at the end of April.

As a part of that audit, the Arizona state Senate has been conducting a hand recount of 2.1 million ballots, looking for any possible I.T. breaches that might have occurred, and examining close to 400 tabulation machines that were used during the election.

And after five months, we now have the final report. Let’s go through what it says and then hear Arizona Senate President Karen Fann’s take since we got a chance to interview her exclusively.

