https://magainstitute.com/failure-is-not-an-option-the-future-of-america-hangs-in-the-balance/

A bottomless chasm spans the distance between where we were and where we’re going. Once we are launched above the gap, we have no way to go but on to our final destination, or else we fall into the abyss.

Fear is a natural human emotion. In many circumstances, it serves to prevent us from taking unnecessary risks. But now our enemies have weaponized fear against us to totally immobilize us and freeze us in place.

– Advertisement –

Courage is the ability to do something that frightens us. It is clearly distinguished from bravado which is a bold manner or a show of boldness intended to impress or intimidate. We would not be human if we weren’t frightened by what lies ahead in America and the world. But courage is not the absence of fright or fear. It is the willingness and the capacity to go on and to overcome our apprehensions, to refuse to be held captive by our emotions.

I still remember some important definitions from a 10th grade science class. I enjoyed that class but I still don’t like to think of the smell of dissecting frogs. Anyway, here are the definitions.

– Advertisement –

Inertia is the tendency of an object at rest to remain at rest unless acted upon by an outside force.

Momentum is the tendency of an object in motion to remain in motion unless acted upon by an outside force.

When we leave science and move into philosophy, and potentially theology as well, the question becomes:

What happens when the irresistible force meets the immovable object?

It looks like we’re going to find out the answers to some of these age-old questions very soon. The forces of evil have been virtually unconstrained throughout our human epoch. But the Rock of Ages is immutable.

“Let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. Nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror.” FDR, 1933

That was at the beginning of the Great Depression as America witnessed the threat posed by the rise of the Third Reich. Fear and terror were not invented here in the 21st century. The Greatest Generation also experienced them but overcame them.

Consider these similarities.

It didn’t start with gas chambers.

It started with one party controlling the media.

One party controlling the message.

One party deciding what is true.

One party censoring speech and silencing opposition.

One party dividing citizens into “Us” and “Them”, and calling on their supporters to harass “Them”.

It started when good people turned a blind eye and let it happen.

I did not compose these elements for subjugating the citizenry. I received them via a retired FBI colleague who also loves America.

The important thing for us to consider in 2021 is that mere words alone did not defeat fascism. In Germany, citizens reached the point where ballots cast in a fair election were not going to change the course of history.

That’s why Patriots like Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer sacrificed their lives to stand up and tell the truth when lies were the order of the day. I don’t even like to allude to Nazis or Hitler because too many false accusations have been cast.

But this comparison is not gratuitous. I went to Junior High School with Jewish classmates who had lost grandparents and aunts and uncles in the Holocaust. My own uncle was a U.S. Army air traffic controller during World War II who helped call in the airstrikes against the Fuehrer’s bunker. Another uncle on the other side of the family was on the other side of the world on the Pacific front at Bataan in the Philippines before the Death March. So, I do not take these matters lightly.

The United States and our allies sacrificed so much to prevail over global evil to preserve our liberties. It is very painful for me now as a baby boomer to watch as my own countrymen are squandering all our freedoms guaranteed when our brave soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy and shed their life blood in our stead.

If you had been a young soldier on a landing craft on that blustery early June day in 1944, you would have felt unbridled fear just as they did. But they did their duty.

Now, the time has come for us to do our duty. We must not be paralyzed by fear. We must not be co-opted by a tyrannical government that turns us against one another.

Fear is inevitable but failure is not an option!

I cannot tell you what to do but as 2021 feels more and more like 1938, you will know when Kristallnacht reappears. You may not be wearing yellow stars, but you have already been categorized as either “Us” or “Them” depending upon whether you were just following orders or instead declined to be vaccinated.

If you choose to put on the swastika to temporarily preserve your safety, understand that you will someday face a day of reckoning at Nuremberg … or maybe it will be Pittsburgh this time. How did the land of Martin Luther and Ludvig van Beethoven become the land of Heinrich Himmler and Adolf Eichmann? How did the land of George Washington and John Adams become the land of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

When you know enough about history to answer those questions, then let’s discuss it further.

– Advertisement –





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

