The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly asked for some of Brian Laundrie’s personal belongings to help them with DNA matching efforts, as Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, 22.

As reported by CNN:

During the FBI’s visit to the family home, “The FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching and Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could,” the Laundries’ lawyer, Steven Bertolino said to multiple news outlets.

The search for Laundrie continues after the remains of Petito were discovered and her death was initially determined to be a homicide. Petito was declared missing following a road trip documented by the pair on social media.

Florida officials have been searching the Carlton Reserve for Laundrie after his family previously told officials that he told them he was going to that area.

CNN added, “Teams have been scouring the ‘vast and unforgiving’ Carlton Reserve — 25,000 acres of swampland that’s home to alligators and snakes — since then. Drones, dive teams and bloodhounds have joined the search effort, according to the North Port Police Department.”

The Daily Wire reported that one of Petito’s friends said Laundrie would be able to live in the wild for months:

Rose Davis, who was one of Petito’s closest friends before she died, told People that Laundrie had once survived in the Appalachians for months and that he is likely hiding out somewhere in the wilderness now. Laundrie, 23, is being hunted by the FBI and a number of state and local law enforcement agencies over Petito’s death. “He is out in the wilderness, I promise you,” Davis said. “He’s out there. He is.” “If he’s alive, he’s out there, camping out,” she continued. “He lived in the Appalachians by himself for months.”

As reported by The Daily Wire:

On July 2, Gabby Petito left New York with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. They took a road trip to Colorado and Utah. On August 12, a park ranger from Utah’s Arches National Park warned Gabby Petito that her relationship with her fiancé Brian Laundrie appeared “toxic” and urged her to “find another path.”

The funeral for Petito took place on Sunday and hundreds of people were in attendance. Petito’s father told the people who were there that he didn’t want them to be sad.

He added, “Gabby didn’t live that way. That wasn’t her way. … If you knew Gabby, she was always a pretty happy girl. People would gravitate to her; her nature was always to smile and treat everybody kind.”

He also told people not to waste their time or remain in a harmful relationship, saying, “I want you to take a look at these pictures, and I want you to be inspired by Gabby. That’s what we’re looking for; that’s something that I want to see. If there’s a trip you guys want to take, take it. Now. Do it now while you have the time. If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it. Now.”

