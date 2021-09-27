http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wvZJx3IE2Cs/

A feminist who lives in Madison, Wisconsin, is accused of placing stickers in the city that express opposition to gender ideology.

Thistle Pettersen, who is a member of the Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF) and founder of Women’s Liberation Radio News, is charged with “disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer.”

Petterson allegedly posted stickers with messages like “Woman = Adult Human Female,” “Trans Lie$ Matter” (a reference to Big Pharma support for the gender industry), and “Everything is Transphobic.” The stickers were found on State Street in Madison in a variety of locations that already have other stickers and graffit, including telephone poles and a dispenser box for “Our Lives,” an LGBT magazine.

WoLF has consistently worked to advance and restore the rights of women and girls, including female athletes who are being forced to compete against men who “identify” as a transgender woman.

The WoLF website posted a press release on the development:

Pettersen says that she has been accused* of placing feminist stickers along State Street in a variety of locations that have other stickers and graffiti on them, including telephone poles and a dispenser box for “Our Lives,” an LGBT magazine. Because gender identity is not a protected class in Wisconsin, it is unclear what the basis is for the hate crime enhancement. Pettersen … became the subject of a years-long smear and harassment campaign by Madison anti-feminists after she spoke out against gender ideology. This campaign has included threats of violence against her in a local Facebook group. WoLF has launched a petition calling on the Dane County DA to drop the citation and not pursue criminal charges against Thistle Pettersen.

“Even if true, stickering feminist slogans in areas already full of stickers and graffiti is neither disorderly nor hateful,” said Lauren Adams, WoLF legal director. “The pursuit of these charges is intended to chill the free speech of women’s rights advocates. If the police want to stop hate crimes, they should investigate the threats against Thistle instead of using tax-payer money to facilitate anti-woman bullying by extremist activists.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

