The year was 2020. The trend was annoying nurses dancing on TikTok. The narrative was how these nurses were heroes risking their lives to save people from the Chinese virus even though it was racist to call it the Chinese virus. But that was then. This is now. And now, if you’re unwilling to get poked with the Fauci Ouchie, you’re probably the grim reaper. Even if you work in healthcare as a nurse. New York Governor Hochul, who replaced sex pervert Andrew Cuomo, not to be confused with his dumber brother Chris, announced that effective tonight at midnight, if nurses and hospital staff were unvaccinated, they were out. Regardless if they starred in a TikTok dance this time last year.

She’s using an executive order to address the shortages and will deploy the National Guard to hospitals. That’s not scary at all. Also, remember all the memes and dedications to the front-line workers taking on the Corona?



Here’s the question I need you all to ask whenever vaccines are addressed: WHAT ABOUT NATURAL IMMUNITY FROM A PREVIOUS INFECTION? Because according to people who study (and lots of “the science” before then) natural immunity is kind of crucial to preventing the spread of a virus or lessening the damage a virus might cause.

Media and the Democrats but I repeat myself, are out there trying to pedal this vaccine as the ONLY way to combat COVID-19. The more they focus on the vaccine and the vaccine alone, the less the gullible masses will consider previous infections. But we cannot just ignore a huge function of the human body: the FUCKING IMMUNE SYSTEM.

Asking about natural immunity exposes this entire scam for what it is. Because if these people actually gave two craps about stopping the spread, and not exposing people to COVID-19, they’d herald antibody testing and natural immunity. Instead: GET THE VACCINE OR ELSE.

