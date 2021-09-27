http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6pZ6LWQLaik/

A fired New York nurse, who has been working in the medical field for over 20 years, spoke against the coronavirus vaccine mandate, explaining that it is “not just about vaccines” but “human rights.”

Monday, September 27, marks the deadline for New York healthcare workers to receive at least their first vaccine shot. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced the mandate in mid-August prior to his resignation. Under the order, all healthcare workers in the state must be vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus “with limited exceptions for those with religious or medical reasons.”

“Our healthcare heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine,” Cuomo said in a statement at the time.

“We have always followed the science, and we’re doing so again today, with these recommendations by Dr. Zucker and federal and state health experts,” he continued, adding his urge for private businesses to implement “vaccinated-only admission policies” — something New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is beginning to enforce in the city.

Eyewitness News spoke to a longtime nurse (without identifying her) who was “terminated from her job at Mather Hospital and her last day at South Shore Surgery Center is Monday.”

“For us, it’s not just about vaccines, it’s about human rights as well,” she said, explaining she is not against the vaccine itself.

“For the people that wanted to take the vaccine and these people I think should have taken the vaccine. I’m not against the vaccine,” she said, emphasizing that people “have the right to choose to take it.”

“I should have the right to choose not to if I feel like it’s not good for me,” she added.

Northwell Health, the Empire State’s largest healthcare provider, had roughly nine percent of staff unvaccinated as of last week, according to Eyewitness News.

“Unvaccinated team members have been notified about the need to receive at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, Sept. 27 or be subject to adverse action, up to and including termination,” Northwell Health said in a statement on Friday, assuring that it is preparing for any potential staffer shortages due to the mandate’s deadline.

“A system-wide workforce planning taskforce is working on contingency plans to ensure that we can meet staffing needs,” it said, adding it is “optimistic that these mandates will soon allow us to provide a fully vaccinated staff to our patients and the communities we serve.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said she is “monitoring the staffing situation closely” and is reportedly considering deploying medically-trained members of the National Guard in the event of a staffing shortage. She is also hoping to work with federal officials to “expedite visa requests for medical professionals.”

