A 2018 Tweet from Speaker Nancy Pelosi came back to haunt her this week, showing the top Democrat blaming Republicans for the government shutdown because they controlled both Houses of Congress and the White House.

“This is the first time in recent memory that a government shutdown has been possible when one party — one party — has controlled the White House, House, & Senate. The Republicans own that. Do your job,” posted Pelosi on January 18, 2018.

This is the first time in recent memory that a government shutdown has been possible when one party — one party — has controlled the White House, House, & Senate. The Republicans own that. #DoYourJob — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 18, 2018

Democrats now control the Senate, House of Representatives, and the White House.

Despite the stalled agenda, Pelosi continued to praise President Biden during a recent trip abroad.

“We’re so fortunate that he did not win for President before when he ran, because we needed him now. He’s perfect for now. He knows his foreign policy, he was Chair of the Foreign Policy Committee. He extends a hand of friendship to friends and foe alike,” said Pelosi.

“He knows, and is known, by most leaders in the world,” she added.

