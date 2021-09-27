https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/27/fun-clip-member-of-parliament-serves-up-word-salad-when-asked-if-its-transphobic-to-say-only-women-have-a-cervix/

Here’s a great clip from the U.K., but to set it up, here’s how things went. Presenter Piers Morgan replied to a CNN story on “individuals with a cervix” in late July.

Do you mean women? https://t.co/IThpse7fST — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 31, 2020

Member of Parliament Rosie Duffield liked Morgan’s tweet, which set off the controversy. According to the BBC, the issue went straight up to Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who said it was “not right” to say only women have a cervix. Health Secretary Sajid Javid jumped in, saying Starmer’s remarks were a “total denial of scientific fact.”

That brings us to Member of Parliament Rachel Reeves, who was asked if it’s transphobic to say only women have a cervix. Watch how flustered she gets.

‘Is it transphobic to say only women have a cervix?’ Nick Ferrari puts Labour’s Rachel Reeves on the spot after Keir Starmer said it was wrong to say ‘only women have a cervix’.@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/g06jPP8TxH — LBC (@LBC) September 27, 2021

They started this debate. Now I guess they don’t want to have it. — Amphibious Rodent (@inthecitylimits) September 27, 2021

Stammering in a British accent is just delightful — Caroline Melear (@CarolineMelear) September 28, 2021

Her brain broke. — Tony the Frog…likes to party. (@realTonyTheFrog) September 27, 2021

It is so confusing trying to be woke while sticking with science — JohnFlat (@johnflat) September 27, 2021

“Woman” has no meaning but we’re supposed to say “people with cervixes”. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) September 28, 2021

Hilarious.

Labour trying to be all things to all people just for votes. — Hal Plantagenet (@Plantagenet60) September 27, 2021

The two most senior Labour politicians in the country are now publicly disagreeing with each other over whether men have a cervix or not. And people are wondering why the Tories have a large poll lead — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) September 27, 2021

This is cognitive dissonance in action. She knows the right answer, but so desperately needs to avoid saying it. This is what happens when you’re forced to deny reality. I feel quite sorry for her. — Colin Wight (@colwight) September 27, 2021

I don’t. This is her job. If she doesn’t understand or care about the impact of this on women, she is not fit for purpose. Think of these young teens, queuing for double mastectomies… We do not have time for her spluttering, self serving performance. — Heather Jenkinson (@heatherdesign) September 27, 2021

Shocking display of evasion. You’d have thought she’d have her answer ready.

People can say that they are what they are not. Fine. Making us agree with them is not fine. — Louise Webster (@LouiseWluddite) September 27, 2021

No, it’s an objective biological fact. Gender, is a subjective social construct. When scientists examine a body from, say, an archealogical dig, they can conclusively prove which sex it is but not, its gender. — Silly W*nka (@jerry_mckean) September 27, 2021

Omg the cringe, the dance, the backtracking. — Helen HH (@HelenHighwatr) September 27, 2021

Surely the Labour media team were able to come up with a more coherent answer in the last 24 hours? This is a woman who served in government, don’t forget, she’s very experienced and should certainly not be presenting herself as being this out of her depth — h rowell 💚🤍💜 (@hilaryrowell) September 27, 2021

This is why many people on the left nowadays betray peoples trust. They lack conviction, the ability to say what they really think. They are desperate to appeal to the mob and don’t know how to properly frame and argument or back up anything they say. — harryrenquest (@harryrenquest) September 27, 2021

What a car crash. She clearly knows the answer is “no” but can’t bring herself to say it. Embarrassing. — exploneuro (@exploneuro) September 27, 2021

She actually sounds terrified of this question. It’s utterly bizarre — Slarty Bartfast (@DatCatDer) September 27, 2021

Shows you what the mob is like. — Kat (@KatarinaHill2) September 27, 2021

Imagine if Democrats’ feet were held to the fire like this.

Related:

Biological females now to be referred to as ‘vulva owners’ or ‘birthing people’ https://t.co/mEsrvZIsZE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 1, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

