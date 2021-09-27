https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/27/fun-clip-member-of-parliament-serves-up-word-salad-when-asked-if-its-transphobic-to-say-only-women-have-a-cervix/

Here’s a great clip from the U.K., but to set it up, here’s how things went. Presenter Piers Morgan replied to a CNN story on “individuals with a cervix” in late July.

Member of Parliament Rosie Duffield liked Morgan’s tweet, which set off the controversy. According to the BBC, the issue went straight up to Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who said it was “not right” to say only women have a cervix. Health Secretary Sajid Javid jumped in, saying Starmer’s remarks were a “total denial of scientific fact.”

That brings us to Member of Parliament Rachel Reeves, who was asked if it’s transphobic to say only women have a cervix. Watch how flustered she gets.

Imagine if Democrats’ feet were held to the fire like this.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...