https://noqreport.com/2021/09/27/game-where-players-try-to-undress-stepsister-without-waking-her-allegedly-advertised-to-children/

An outraged dad took to TikTok last week to accuse Google of targeting advertisements to children for a vulgar, pornographic game that appears to make light of sexual assault.

In the game, a boy is challenged to try to undress his stepsister without waking her, presumably to sexually assault her without waking her up, either.

“Hey google, why is this in your play store?” TikTok user Michael McWhorter captioned his video about the game, “LUV,” which The New York Post says he first learned about from a now-deleted TikTok account.

McWhorter, a filmmaker, decided to raise the alarm about the disgusting game to warn other parents and call Google out for allowing the game on its app store, where he says it was being marketed to his preteen son.

According to the UK’s Metro, advertisements for the game, which is rated “Mature,” have appeared in kid-friendly games.

The New York Post explains that its presence on the app store seems to be in violation of its own standards, confoundingly: “LUV’s” existence is perhaps particularly jarring given Google’s Inappropriate Content policy, which prohibits “apps that contain or promote sexual content or profanity, including pornography, or any content or services intended to be sexually gratifying.” We […]