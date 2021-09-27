https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/27/gawker-wants-jewish-comedic-actress-mayim-bialik-out-as-jeopardy-host-because-shes-a-pro-israel-wet-blanket/

Actress Mayim Bialik made sense to a lot of people as “Jeopardy!” host. (Her sharing hosting duties with a troll like Ken Jennings, not so much.)

See, Bialik has the name recognition for her sitcom work, and she’s a neuroscientist. Seems like a pretty decent fit for the venerated quiz show, right?

Not so, according to Gawker:

Mayim… you are the weakest link. Goodbye! https://t.co/KezRO03231 — Gawker (@Gawker) September 23, 2021

So, what, exactly, is Gawker’s issue with Bialik? Well, according to staff writer Olivia Craighead, it’s Bialik’s unabashed Zionism:

“Forgive me for what I’m about to say, but I think what Jeopardy! needs is a a comedian, instead of a pro-Israel wet blanket like Bialik.” Subtle. https://t.co/boAM410Xgh — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 27, 2021

Lol I thought you were summing up the article with a made up quote, and then I realized that that was an actual quote from the article — Avi Schwartz (@MyNameIsAviJ) September 27, 2021

It is, in fact, an actual quote:

The problem with Bialik and the other people who have been in the running for Jeopardy! host (Ken Jennings and LeVar Burton, most notably) is that they are all people dweebs can get behind. Bialik is mostly known to people for wearing a floppy hat, being a self-described “liberal zionist,” and for being on The Big Bang Theory for a million years. Apparently she’s now on a show starring as a woman who runs a cat café, there’s nothing sexy or charming there. Forgive me for what I’m about to say, but I think what Jeopardy! needs is a a comedian, instead of a pro-Israel wet blanket like Bialik.

Everyone knows Jews aren’t funny. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 27, 2021

Especially the kind of Jews who believe in and support Israel’s right of Israel to exist. They’re the worst.

Wow. Can’t believe they forgot the ((())) https://t.co/c7zKVBo8sM — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 27, 2021

What does “pro-Israel” have to do with anything about hosting a game show, other than to show you that the writer is a political hack in the guise of an entertainment reporter? — Bentley Greg (@BentleyGregEsq) September 27, 2021

Craighead definitely showed us who she is, that’s for sure.

this is a stupid article and reading it was a huge waste of my time — Tuck Talcum (@tuckertack) September 23, 2021

What an awful article that reduces Mayim’s intellect, doctorate and high appeal to a ‘pro Israel wet blanket.’ This is a bland biased hit piece by a petulant writer who knows nothing. — MatanZM (@MatanZM) September 24, 2021

And you are antisemetic asshats — Josh (@josh_m_e) September 27, 2021

They literally cannot.

Didn’t take Gawker long to go back to its evil ways. https://t.co/sSatsFTODG — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 27, 2021

***

Related:

With Mike Richards out as the host of ‘Jeopardy,’ Jeff Jarvis attempts to cancel Mayim Bialik next

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

