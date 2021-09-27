https://thehill.com/changing-america/resilience/smart-cities/574169-ghost-town-resurfaces-in-american-west

An abandoned ghost town, submerged underwater for more than 60 years, has resurfaced in Utah as the state experiences extreme drought conditions.

Remnants of the forgotten town of Rockport are now visible after 29 percent of the water receded in the Rockport Reservoir, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The town of Rockport was home to about 27 families, and it was founded by white settlers in 1860. The town was abandoned and flooded in the 1950s to build a dam, according to Yahoo News and Insider.

“It’s kind of sad, because of the drought conditions, but it’s a cool little glimmer to look back and see what was there,” said Utah Division of State Parks spokesman, Devan Chavez, according to the Tribune. “It’s helping us remember a little bit of our history.”

Devon Dewey, a drone pilot, took aerial images of the town and shared it on Twitter.

“It was really interesting to be standing at an overlook for the reservoir and to see faint traces of foundations of old homes and a road all below where the water would normally be,” Dewey said, according to The Independent.

“The whole area is pretty flat and uniform, so even though the foundations are old and mostly gone, you can still see them clearly if you know where to look,” Dewey added.

Utah is experiencing an extreme drought that has compromised around 88.1 percent of the state, according to a local government website.

