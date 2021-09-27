https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/todd-bensman-haitian-migrants

Todd Bensman, senior national security fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to share the new information he’s gathered after spending time with the thousands of Haitians who arrived at our southern border earlier this month.

Bensman explained how the Haitian migrants got to Del Rio, Texas, where they actually came from, and why Democrats should stop pretending this group is in “dire straits” for a better life.

“Most of the Haitians that are coming are not fleeing earthquakes in Haiti. And they’re not fleeing presidential assassination. Or even grinding poverty. They have been living in Chile and Brazil for many years … in relative prosperity. And with resident cards. And with permission to work in those countries,” Bensman said. “But they saw the Biden administration opening the border, bang, in January [and] February and they started to come en masse. And that is really what is behind this. These people are not asylum seekers, like a lot of Democrats are saying. Lawmakers on the progressive left [are] talking about, you know, we have to bring in these poor people who are in dire straits. They are not in dire straits at all. And I think people need to understand that, when they apply for asylum, they will be lying and committing mass asylum fraud, because they’re going to skip over the fact that they were living safely and securely in these other countries.”

Watch the video clip below to catch more of the conversation:







Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

