On “Reliable Sources” yesterday, host Brian Stelter asked his guest, author and Yale history prof Timothy Snyder, what “folks in the reality-based media” — folks like CNN’s Brian Stelter — need to do going forward in order to hamper the right-wing media:

Watch:

Mind if we stop you right there, Brian?

Actually, we’ll just let Glenn Greenwald do it:

We could actually totally believe that Brian Stelter walks around introducing himself like that.

If Brian Stelter considers himself and CNN part of the reality-based media, we’ve got to question which reality Brian Stelter lives in.

Because it sure as hell isn’t this one.

