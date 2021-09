https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/google-youtube-outlaws-content-doubts-us-germany-elections-not-2016-election/

Google-YouTube announced back in December they were banning ANY content that doubts the US or Germany election results.

YouTube lied when they said “any US election.”

They know they lied.

There are HUNDREDS, if not THOUSANDS, of videos of Democrats lying about the 2016 election still on their platform.

Google is OK with this.

The tyrants are hypocrites!

