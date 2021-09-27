https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/27/hey-they-said-it-citizens-for-ethics-accidentally-admits-democrats-advance-interests-rooted-in-racism-and-for-a-mostly-white-minority/

We knew this about Democrats but to see a blue-check admit it? Dang.

Oh, we know what they were trying to do as they pretend they’re some unbiased organization that only cares about stopping corruption in government. They were implying since Republicans wish to keep the filibuster in place that they’re big ol’ racists representing a mostly-white minority.

Except it’s not Republicans who have used the filibuster over 300 times in the last four years.

So either they’re admitting Democrats are the problem OR they’re giant, biased, hacks.

Funny, we didn’t see these sorts of tweets when Republicans had the majority.

Wonder why that is.

SO VERY RACIST!

Yup.

That’s what they said.

Eek.

Not a great visual.

But fitting.

***

Related:

‘What idiocy.’ Brit Hume DROPS WaPo columnist for blatantly pushing Dem talking point that Biden’s $3.5T bill costs ZERO

‘I like presidents who aren’t globalist sell-out war criminals’: Liz Cheney’s sad attempt at dunking on Trump BACKFIRES over and over and over again

Actions speak LOUDER than words, BRO: The Democrats FRICASSEED for tweet ‘honoring’ Gold Star mothers and families

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...