https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/27/his-brain-really-broke-the-once-venerable-popehat-officially-comes-out-in-favor-of-doxxing-and-getting-people-fired/

Frederick Joseph is just so very sorry that a woman had to get fired because she was rude to him and he doxxed her.

Joseph is not sorry, of course. But at least he’s pretending he is.

Know who’s not pretending to be sorry? The once-mighty legal mind, Ken White, also known as @Popehat.

Of course ShitHat is now fully pro doxing over some perceived slight in public. I wish he hadn’t blocked me so I could get myself blocked again by that potato brained douchebag. — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 27, 2021

Good ol’ @Popehat thinks Emma had it coming to her, and Frederick did the right thing in sharing her name and employer with all of his Twitter followers and reaching out to said employer to get her fired:

Remember, if you’re confronted by a racist lunatic in public, it’s your obligation to just suck it up and take it, and if you see a video of it happening, it’s your obligation to turn away and not comment or circulate it. Otherwise you’re part of a woke mob. — FermentingResurrectionHat (@Popehat) September 27, 2021

Oh and if your employee gets recoded acting like a racist lunatic to strangers in public, give them a raise. If you fire them you’re a Nazi! I learn so much wisdom from the anti-woke deep thinkers. pic.twitter.com/RjptKvf2pp — FermentingResurrectionHat (@Popehat) September 27, 2021

Ken White is a garbage person, in case you missed it.

Popehat: LOL at the people who say that cancel culture is about using clout to get others fired Also Popehat: *cheers people for using their clout to get others fired* pic.twitter.com/lPjaXnKJup — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 27, 2021

Someone was mean so we need to ruin their life. pic.twitter.com/xOOpXtYAp9 — TodayInTweets (@TodayInTweets1) September 27, 2021

Oh, of course. The same guy who blocked me because I said the majority of police officers are good. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) September 27, 2021

the least surprising thing I will read all day — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 27, 2021

Least surprising development in history. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 27, 2021

He’s been on a downward trajectory at least since Donald Trump showed up.

The funny part of PopeHat is that it wasn’t a person. It was the name of a blog and the Twitter account was run by like three different people. Except that Ken White increasingly became so toxic everyone left except for him. — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 27, 2021

Man, he has become totally deranged. What happened? — Bam (@YupaRatio) September 27, 2021

His descent has been sad. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 27, 2021

His brain really broke. https://t.co/4S3VZAadyf — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 27, 2021

We’re starting to wonder if it was ever really intact to begin with.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

