The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the campaign arm for House Republicans, released 17 new ads Monday, attempting to tie vulnerable Democrats to President Joe Biden’s “biggest tax increase in decades.”

The committee’s new ad describes how prices are going up and paychecks are going down, claiming that the “biggest tax increase in decades” will be hurting businesses all across the county.

The 23-second ad that targets explicitly Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) — a vulnerable member from Iowa and the last congressional Democrat left in the state — shows Biden on the 2020 campaign trail saying that he will raise taxes if elected, “If you elect me, you’re not going to have taxes, are gonna be raised, not cut.”

The narrator of the ad also said, “prices are going up, paychecks are going down. Now Biden, [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi, and Cindy Axne are going to make things worse with the biggest tax hike increase in decades, crushing small businesses and hurting middle-class families.”

Watch:

The ad also shows graphics of the price of groceries rising by 15.7 percent, used cars by 41.9 percent, and gas prices by 100 percent.

The ads will also run in 16 other districts held by Democrat representatives:

“House Democrats are helping Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi pass the biggest tax hike in decades. With costs already through the roof, the last thing middle-class Americans need is the government taking more money from their paychecks,” said the NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN). “Voters will hold every Democrat who votes for this reckless tax and spending spree accountable.”

These ads are part of the ongoing effort from the NRCC to try and tie the vulnerable Democrats to the sinking poll numbers of the president and his partisan policies.

In recent weeks, Patrick Maloney, the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chairman, the NRCC’s Democrat counterpart, has even expressed his concern with Biden’s poll numbers sinking.

