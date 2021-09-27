https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/hundreds-new-yorkers-march-manhattan-chanting-fk-joe-biden-deblasio-video/

Another day – Another “F**k Joe Biden” chant somewhere in the US.

Hundreds of New Yorkers marched in Manhattan on Monday against the mandated COVID vaccinations pushed by Joe Biden and Bill DeBlasio.

The protesters chanted, “F**k Joe Biden – And DeBlasio!”

This is New York City!

Via Midnight Rider Chennel.

