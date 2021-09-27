https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/27/i-like-presidents-who-arent-globalist-sell-out-war-criminals-liz-cheneys-sad-attempt-at-dunking-on-trump-backfires-over-and-over-and-over-again/

We’re not entirely sure why Liz Cheney thinks this sort of behavior will somehow get her re-elected in Wyoming but here we are. Seems she has forgotten she represents half a million Wyomingites, not just herself.

There’s a reason there are billboards up all over her state calling for her to lose her position.

And this is just part of it.

I like Republican presidents who win re-election. pic.twitter.com/ifGDEuA9Jx — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 26, 2021

*sigh*

War criminals gonna war criminal. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 26, 2021

Congrats on the completely Trumpian tweet. Maybe given the last month and considering we still have Americans left in Afghanistan, you could focus on something that matters. Or is that beneath you? — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 26, 2021

They are EXACTLY like Trump which is why they obsess about him. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 26, 2021

Yup. The people obsessed with hating him behave just like him.

Wait a cottin-pickin minute pic.twitter.com/lpcXmsWWCA — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 26, 2021

Guess she doesn’t support W’s dad.

pic.twitter.com/huac8WGVuu — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) September 26, 2021

That is just creepy.

I like Presidents who aren’t sellout globalist war criminals. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 26, 2021

I wonder if all those dead Iraqi civilians would agree.

Hey, Halliburton got out of bankruptcy and made your family a ton of money. So I see your side, too. 🤮 — elevatefromthenorm (@elev8fromthnorm) September 26, 2021

Then you also like Republican presidents who tell the Supreme Court to weaken the Second Amendment. — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 26, 2021

I like presidents who didn’t need a big assist from their buddies in scotus to get elected to begin with — Riato (@so_irreverent) September 26, 2021

Your constituents prefer representatives who represent their interests, so you’ll be out soon. W won’t save you. — 🇺🇸Anonymous Sources Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) September 26, 2021

Oh, Liz. This was just dumb.

***

