As Twitchy recently reported, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that unvaccinated hospital workers and nurses will be fired effective tonight and replaced by National Guard troops.

Hochul has also consulted with the leaders of all religions and determined that there are no legitimate religious exemptions from the vaccine:

The Daily Wire is also reporting that Hochul told a mass on Sunday that God wants them to be vaccinated and those who haven’t gotten the jab aren’t listening to God.

Amanda Prestigiacomo reports:

“Yes, I know you’re vaccinated, you’re the smart ones, but you know, there are people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants,” Hochul said at a Christian Cultural Center service. “You know, this, you know who they are.”

“I need you to be my apostles, I need you to go out and talk about it and say, we owe this to each other,” the Democrat continued. “We love each other. Jesus taught us to love one another. And how do you show that love, but to care about each other enough to say, please get vaccinated because I love you. I want you to live.”

“Please get vaccinated because I love you” … also, you’re fired.

We’re pretty sure Christians don’t require Hochul to pass on the will of God to them … they can pray and get the answers themselves.

