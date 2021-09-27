https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/27/i-need-you-to-be-my-apostles-gov-kathy-hochul-says-unvaccinated-christians-arent-listening-to-god/

As Twitchy recently reported, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that unvaccinated hospital workers and nurses will be fired effective tonight and replaced by National Guard troops.

Hochul has also consulted with the leaders of all religions and determined that there are no legitimate religious exemptions from the vaccine:

NY Governor Hochul: “There’s no legitimate religious exemption” pic.twitter.com/6CqWgru48G — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 27, 2021

The Daily Wire is also reporting that Hochul told a mass on Sunday that God wants them to be vaccinated and those who haven’t gotten the jab aren’t listening to God.

Democrat Gov. Hochul Says Un-Vaxxed Christians ‘Aren’t Listening To God,’ ‘God Wants’ You Vaccinated https://t.co/Q6E40Cv2BE pic.twitter.com/08aMu5IiSd — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 27, 2021

Amanda Prestigiacomo reports:

“Yes, I know you’re vaccinated, you’re the smart ones, but you know, there are people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants,” Hochul said at a Christian Cultural Center service. “You know, this, you know who they are.” “I need you to be my apostles, I need you to go out and talk about it and say, we owe this to each other,” the Democrat continued. “We love each other. Jesus taught us to love one another. And how do you show that love, but to care about each other enough to say, please get vaccinated because I love you. I want you to live.”

“Please get vaccinated because I love you” … also, you’re fired.

“I need you to be my apostles” tells you everything you need to know about this lady — Medium Buffalo Wings (@MediumWings) September 27, 2021

The Golden Calf in our midst. — Judy Hackett (@jkhackett48) September 27, 2021

God wants me to decide for myself what is best for me — Nate Wood (@NateWood2) September 27, 2021

She thinks the government is god. — Skyterite (@skyterite1) September 27, 2021

Now they love God. — President Houston (@SH18791) September 27, 2021

That is so funny because they are the ones that take religion out of everything! — Jonathan Martinez (@Jonatha16492521) September 27, 2021

Did God tell her to be pro abortion? — Staples-McGee fan (@fan_mcgee) September 27, 2021

Awesome… did He mention anything to you about abortion, Kathy? — Jaclyn Taylor (@JackIsAGirl) September 27, 2021

Y’all need to leave God out of this. — Julio the guard donkey🌼🌻✌🏽🇺🇸 (@DonkeyJulio) September 27, 2021

If I want to know what God has to say, a Democrat is the absolute last source with whom I check. — Ted Hall (@jtedhall) September 27, 2021

We’re pretty sure Christians don’t require Hochul to pass on the will of God to them … they can pray and get the answers themselves.

Related:

New York Gov. Hochul says unvaccinated nurses will be fired tonight (because it’s about your health) https://t.co/xKUpM1a7op — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 27, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

