The final chapter has yet to be written about The Great Armed Insurrection Unarmed Non-Insurrection of January 6, 2021, but the more we learn, the more it appears that your government, its media enablers, and the Left in general are lying to you about what exactly happened.

Take, for example, the words of presidential “historian” Michael Beschloss, who ridiculously said, “If those terrorists who committed that attack on our Capitol had been a little bit faster, they could have and probably would have executed the vice president, executed the speaker of the house, executed other members and leaders of Congress.” No wonder Beschloss is NBC News’s house hysterian.

Then there was President Joe Biden himself, who called it “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Whoa, Joe, what about Pearl Harbor? What about 9/11? Heck, what about January 20, 2017? You remember: As analyst Jon Dougherty pointed out, “Video footage that was taken the morning of [Donald] Trump’s inaugural shows black-clad mobs occupying streets, smashing storefront windows, attacking police officers, overturning trash cans, and generally causing mayhem in protest of what they perceived as a stolen election.”

Wait. A stolen election? Where have we heard that before?

Or take the efforts of federal prosecutors, who desperately tried to keep video footage of the non-insurrection from being released to the public, but whose efforts were trumped by U.S. District Chief Judge Beryl Howell, who last week ordered those prosecutors to release it to various media organizations. Why were they so intent on covering up this footage? Apparently, they were worried that it could be used “to track individual rioters moving through the building thereby creating a visual pathway which other bad-actors could use in planning their breach point and pathway for future attacks.” In short, they said that releasing the footage would be a threat to national security.

That’s some pretty weak sauce. And Judge Howell wasn’t buying it. Citing a DC Circuit case, she wrote, “There is a ‘strong presumption in favor of public access to judicial proceedings,’ including judicial records.”

She continued: “The public has an interest in understanding the conduct underlying the charges in these cases, as well as the government’s prosecutorial decision-making both in bringing criminal charges and resolving these charges by entering into plea agreements with defendants.”

Were the DOJ’s prosecutors telling the truth, they would’ve admitted that their footage didn’t provide evidence of anything even remotely resembling “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” Instead, what it showed was a bunch of folks milling around inside the Capitol building and behaving a lot like tourists. See for yourself:

Prosecutors Lost A Fight To Keep A Set Of Jan. 6 Capitol Surveillance Videos Under Seal https://t.co/IwJekF6hSX pic.twitter.com/FTnNPoyuPU — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 22, 2021

And yet nearly nine months later, many of these people are still behind bars, still awaiting their sentencing for having protested an election they believed to have been deeply flawed and improperly investigated. Some have been kept in solitary confinement for as many as 23 hours per day. So much for our Constitution’s Sixth Amendment guarantee of “the right to a speedy and public trial,” or that document’s Eighth Amendment protection against “cruel and unusual punishments.”

Yes, the events of January 6 were unruly and at times violent. But there is still plenty of mystery surrounding them due to the federal government’s unwillingness to allow a full airing of those events. For example, what did FBI investigators know, and when did they know it?

The Trump-deranged New York Times revealed Saturday that the FBI had an informant inside the far-right Proud Boys organization, an informant who was with the group on January 6 at the Capitol. That informant had told the FBI that the Proud Boys had no plans to commit violence and certainly no plans for an “insurrection.”

So why did it take the Times nine months to report this? And why are we not getting a full and fair accounting of the events of that day? Could it be that such an accounting would destroy the Left’s Trump-deranged narrative of a violent insurrection?

