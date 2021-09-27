https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/27/im-not-the-scientist-masked-joe-biden-wraps-up-his-covid19-booster-shot-by-moving-the-back-to-normal-goalposts-to-unattainable-lengths-videos/

As a member of America’s elderly population, it makes sense that President Joe Biden would get a COVID19 booster shot. We’re certainly not going to stand in his way.

Biden quickly grabs his mask before getting a Covid booster shot pic.twitter.com/oc1F8CVllP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2021

What makes decidedly less sense is the stuff that comes out of his mouth.

Biden: We’re giving foreigners “well over a billion one hundred million shots” pic.twitter.com/IPT7scMd3f — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2021

That’s, like, 16.75 trillion squillion trillion.

As my kids know, “a billion one hundred million” isn’t as much as “infinity times a googolplex plus 2 billion” https://t.co/qUzzF9dR8r — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2021

It gets better, though. By which we mean it gets worse:

REPORTER: “How many Americans need to be vaccinated for us to get back to normal?” BIDEN: “97%, 98%. I think we’ll get awful close. But I’m not the scientist. I think one thing is for certain. A quarter of the country can’t go unvaccinated and us not continue to have a problem.” pic.twitter.com/oT0zRXxpJo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 27, 2021

A 97% or 98% vaccination rate? He thinks we’ll get close? That’s what we need to shoot for in order to get back to normal?

Is there a 97% or 98% vaccination rate for anything?

Like Joe Biden, we also know that one thing is for certain: he is not a scientist. He’s doesn’t even play one on TV.

So when he tells us that we need to follow the science, which “science” is he actually following?

Why is he wearing a mask? He is double vaccinated about to be triple vaccinated. At what point will he stop wearing the mask? https://t.co/vAkdQnpa00 — King Yoshiyahu’s Reform (@yoshiyahureform) September 27, 2021

A masked Biden getting a third shot is…very weird and not convincing at all https://t.co/QhWHgtUP7U — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 27, 2021

The only thing he’s convincing us of is that he’s even more out of his depth than we could’ve imagined.

Wait..wasn’t it 70%, then 80% now it’s 98%?! Yeah, exactly why no one trusts anything we’re being told. Keep moving the goal posts and keep losing trust — Regina (@mommasaurus009) September 27, 2021

It was 70% by July 4, 2021.

This is the dumbest statement ever made. Takes no account for acquired immunity from previous infections. — Jeff (@jeffcampbell64) September 27, 2021

What am I missing? Either the vaccine works or it doesn’t. https://t.co/zaCcw57MaQ — Joe Narmi (@JoeNarmi) September 27, 2021

It does work. That’s why Joe Biden got it. That’s why a lot of people got it. But he’s effectively treating the vaccine as if it’s nothing more than saline solution, at least when he’s addressing the country. It’s almost as if this isn’t actually about slowing the spread and helping people, but rather about manipulation and control.

“I’m not a scientist,” he said. “I’m also definitely not a public health expert. You can tell because I’m wearing a mask and telling folks we’re not going back to normal any time soon – while encouraging them to get a vaccine so we can get back to normal,” he might have added. https://t.co/efUFLG0rDK — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 27, 2021

Getting the pro-vaccine message out there is crucial. And the Biden administration is making all the wrong moves. Moving the goalposts on vaccination rates to unrealistic lengths. Insisting that people who have been vaccinated wear masks when the vaccine is the best precautionary measure they can take against COVID19. Suggesting that we can’t get back to normal until everyone is fully vaccinated while simultaneously changing the definition of “fully vaccinated.”

They’ve been moving the goalpost since day 1. They’ll never be satisfied https://t.co/od32DBn9VD — Noah McCardell (@NoahMcCardell) September 27, 2021

They’re only discouraging the vaccine hesitant from getting vaccinated and pissing off the people who have taken the steps they were told would bring us back to normal. It’s the Biden administration who’s putting lives in danger.

