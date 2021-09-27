https://thelibertydaily.com/important-distinction-dr-robert-malone-reminds-people-hes-not-anti-vaxx-but-adamantly-opposes-the-current-covid-injections/

The Biden-Harris regime and mainstream media have been gaslighting Americans for months. They’ve classified everyone who is against the Covid-19 injections as “Anti-Vaxxers.” This is obviously not true, at least it should be obvious to anyone who isn’t indoctrinated by Pandemic Panic Theater.

Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna injections, has been one of the loudest voices of opposition to the current set of vaccines as well as draconian vaccine mandates. For this, he has been blacklisted by the press, censored on Big Tech, and ostracized by the mainstream medical community. He has been classified, like many of us, as falling into the “Anti-Vaxxer” category.

This is ludicrous prima facie, and he pointed out why on Twitter:

once again – I am not an “antivaxxer” (a term that I loathe). I am pro- bioethical, safe, effective and appropriately targeted vaccine development and deployment. SARS-CoV-2 vax for high risk persons. Not universal vax. — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) September 27, 2021

"Just to be clear, so there is no confusion; I am involved in both second gen SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development as well as repurposed drug development for COVID-19. Four clinical trials starting shortly. Three large treatment trials (high dose famotidine + celecoxib) and one vax Ph1.

This is what many of us deal with on a daily basis. If they had come out with properly tested vaccines that demonstrated high levels of effectiveness in developing immunity to Covid-19 and those vaccines had limited side-effects similar to previous FDA-approved vaccines, many vaccine-skeptics would have no problem getting jabbed. What has been delivered are drugs that are still in the middle of their testing, have been less effective than any vaccines we’ve seen in history, and pose exponentially more risks of adverse reactions than all previously approved vaccines combined.

The push for universal vaccinations has reached cult-like adherence by vaccine-nannies across the globe. That fact alone should concern people since the Covid-19 vaccines have been mediocre at best in regards to defending our bodies against the disease. If they worked, Covid-19 would never have seen a spike in populations that are over 80% vaxxed. They can torture the numbers but they have no answers for the lack of positive results being delivered.

Just because someone opposes medical tyranny and is skeptical of experimental drugs that do not deliver the immunity that was promised and that pose unambiguous risks of adverse reactions, that doesn’t make them an “Anti-Vaxxer.”

