We could fill several posts with videos from Australia showing the police converging on people who’ve left their homes for a cigarette or some fresh air. In late August, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made some sense, admitting that the nation’s policy of stamping out every single case of COVID-19 was “not a sustainable way to live in this country.” Some people are going to get sick, some will be hospitalized, some may die. But it was a goal as ridiculous as President Joe Biden’s statement that 98 percent of Americans need to be vaccinated before things can get “back to normal.”

Australia needs something along the lines of a Black Lives Matter movement for people arrested for leaving their homes. We really admire the woman who shot this video:

More insane police overreach in Melbourne. Guy put in handcuffs for being a few hundred metres from his home. Police say “he has no valid reason to be there” & “wasn’t wearing a face mask”. He says he was getting lunch & having a cigarette.pic.twitter.com/7iQvVDkUcg — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 26, 2021

Kudos to kebab girl here. She could’ve potentially copped a fine or been put in handcuffs too. Law abiding folk in a free country shouldn’t fear their police force. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 27, 2021

Besides the insane authoritarian rules in place, I’m completely baffled at how aggressive the police have been in enforcing them. I can’t imagine the difficulty to come in rebuilding trust with the public when this is over. — Knock_it_off, Tank (@craig_vee) September 27, 2021

Thinking it will ever be over by sitting back and doing nothing and complying, is the problem. The pot is boiling, the frog better hurry up and jump out. — cryptorebel_SV u/1479 (@cryptorebel_SV) September 27, 2021

The big picture.

Australia has painted itself into a very very dark corner indeed.

How can it ever open up its own society, let alone to the world again, when the bar it has set is so patently out of reach. — The Nelson Touch (@nelson_touch) September 26, 2021

Surprised the woman wasn’t arrested as well for brandishing that sandwich in a threatening manner. Seriously though, this is crazy. I truly don’t understand how these cops can do this. Guess we know who’s going to be the guards at the gulags. — Mark Hosterman (@SimulatedMarkHo) September 26, 2021

Indefensible authoritarianism. — Scott Kinney (@kidkosmic) September 26, 2021

“I’m literally standing here eating my kebab” – is the most Australian statement of personal freedom I have heard for some time. Brilliant – lol — Paul Atherton (@thatwallstguy) September 27, 2021

Is it a prerequisite for arresting someone that they be prostrate on the floor? What happened to “turn around, place your hands behind your back”? — The rationale (@SES_rationale) September 27, 2021

Exactly. Why do they need to slam him on the ground. The man was confused but wasn’t resisting. I suspect part of it is to humiliate him. And they wonder why they are losing public confidence and respect. — SydGirlOz (@SydGirlOz) September 27, 2021

This is insane. Australia has fallen — Lenny Kibe (@LennyKibe) September 27, 2021

Australia was on my bucket list before but not anymore🤔😒 — Safariholic🐆🦏🐅 (@RemmerPeter) September 27, 2021

Unbelievable – this guy could be any one of us. — Lisa Fenwick (@fenwick_lisa) September 27, 2021

And here’s a bonus video. There are plenty floating around, but this one popped into our timeline:

❌ AUSTRALIA – This is going to keep happening when there’s no strategy to stop it.. Arrested without any warning or explanation of why he’s being arrested. How much longer do citizens put up with this? pic.twitter.com/RqE9SxKMpD — Paul Nelson✝️🇺🇸🇦🇷 (@paulrnelson74) September 26, 2021

Why is there always a gang of cops harassing one person? — RighteousTexan (@talithap65) September 27, 2021

Australians are no longer citizens. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸 (@TheRealMcKeever) September 26, 2021

He’s spot on. And this is incredibly frustrating to see this happening. — Tyronne Bialas (@BialasTyronne) September 27, 2021

They gave up their guns, they’re prisoners. — Deplorable Hombre (@LI_Catfish) September 26, 2021

They will continue to pick people off one by one. The only thing to make it stop are groups of people. That is why they are going door to door now. — 🇺🇸RealityNotFiction🇺🇸 (@RealNotFiction) September 26, 2021

Absolute pinnacle of safetyism as dictated by the state. After millions of years of evolution, nomadic tribes, and all the adversity it came with we’ve reached the point where we should fear going outdoors. — MoDisc @ moderndiscontent.substack.com (@Mod_Disc) September 27, 2021

They’re right … what’s truly scary isn’t the virus but the fact that the police are willing to go to these lengths to restrict freedom over a virus with a 99 percent-plus survival rate.

