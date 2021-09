https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/insanity-in-alberta/

Alberta Chief Health Officer Deena Hinshaw: Going forward, we’re counting all sick people who decline Covid tests as Covid-positive pic.twitter.com/mDZqT030Gh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2021

Anyone who is sick with any respiratory disease in Alberta will be counted as a Covid case.

