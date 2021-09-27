https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/27/it-blows-my-mind-its-even-being-tried-glenn-kessler-fact-checks-brit-hume-and-the-3-5-trillion-spending-bill-costing-0/

Grabien Media’s Tom Elliott has been tracing the contagion of that claim that the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill will cost zero dollars put forward by President Joe Biden and echoed on the Sunday shows and in the Washington Post.

Good that there’s nothing else that needs fact-checking … *cough* whips *cough*.

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler was responding to Brit Hume responding to WaPo op-ed columnist Catherine Rampell, pictured above with CNN’s Brian Stelter.

Uh …

The memo has gone out. Zero dollars!

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...