Fox News’ Janice Dean notices that Sunny Hostin of “The View” really didn’t like getting reality checked about a couple of state governors:

She didn’t like me calling her out on her enjoyment of calling Florida’s governor “Deathsantis” while never criticizing New York’s governor for putting thousands of seniors in danger and hiding their death toll to sell a 5.1 million dollar book. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 27, 2021

Hostin certainly didn’t want to hear any more of it:

For someone that works on a show that is supposed to encourage the views of others, this seems pretty harsh. pic.twitter.com/oZl5roYy4Z — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 27, 2021

Dean’s reality checks weren’t well received.

And yeah, she deserves to be called out because I never harassed her. I called out all of her coworkers for propping up Andrew Cuomo. She works on a show that is supposed to promote opinions from other women. She can dish it but clearly can’t take it. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 27, 2021

There’s a reason the show is called “The View”:

That’s why it’s called “The View” instead of “The Views”. Blocking is for the weak. — Survivor Trev (@SurvivorTrev) September 27, 2021

Oh no no no no when they say the view they mean their view and their view only and you must adhere to their view. — Rhonda Mokerski (@rmokerski) September 27, 2021

