We have to take back something we said earlier; seven days ago, we’d given credit to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for saying that although the viral video of Border Patrol agents rounding up Haitian immigrants with “whips” was “horrible to watch,” she did leave some room for the truth, saying that the video “needs more context.”

In other words, the White House wasn’t going to jump to conclusions. But then the administration placed the border agents involved on leave pending an investigation and stopped the use of horses by the Border Patrol. President Biden said the agents “would pay” for something they hadn’t done. Only a couple of days after the “needs more context” hedge, Psaki told reporters the Border Patrol agents had taken “brutal and inappropriate measures against innocent people.” A quick investigation, huh?

Now, a week later, the El Paso Times, which had reported that a border agent in the viral photo “swung his whip menacingly,” has walked back the claim that anyone had a whip. In fact, a lot of media outlets have pulled back on the whipping claim. What does the White House have to say about that?

.@PressSec says that the distinction between whipping immigrants and using horse reins does not change the circumstances regarding the investigation and disciplining of border patrol agents. “Our reaction to the photos has not changed.” pic.twitter.com/a6eAHF7N24 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 27, 2021

AKA “The truth doesn’t change our view.” — LLJ !! 🇺🇸🎇🇺🇸 (@nornie714) September 27, 2021

“We will not allow facts to skew the narrative.” — Jeffrey Lovell 🇺🇸 (@jeffreymlovell) September 27, 2021

“First and foremost, we govern using knee-jerk emotions and reactionary feelings. Facts are secondary.” — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) September 27, 2021

Shorter: “My truth is that they were using whips.” — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 27, 2021

Exactly… the point is Border Patrol is trying to uphold law and order and defend our border. Democrats will have none of that! — Pil Roberts 🦅 Constitutional Conservatism ⚖️ (@PilRoberts) September 27, 2021

They were trying to turn back Haitians who would otherwise end up in a shantytown of 12,000 under a bridge, which we guess the White House thought was OK.

We know the truth and we know what we didn’t see and that doesn’t require accuracy. — Millions vs Thousands 🇺🇸 (@FactsBreedLogic) September 27, 2021

“We don’t care what the truth is. We decided what our opinion was, and we have no intention of letting anything, including reality, change our stance. Next question!” — Karen Dugan (@mrsduges) September 27, 2021

Shorter Press Sec: “The narrative is more important than the facts” — Ryan the rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) September 27, 2021

Thankfully most intelligent life form does not believe or respect your reaction. The White House messed up and once again will not admit culpability. This administration could use some better reigns. — Hadassah Zucker (@hadassahzucker) September 27, 2021

Nobody was whipped. Period. End of investigation. — Taxi Crabb (@TaxiCrabb) September 27, 2021

She is an accomplished liar. Even the photographer said they weren’t. She just wants to keep pressing her agenda — Micky (@germaknee) September 27, 2021

Well, in fairness, it is hard to walk back a pre-investigation conviction. — Dana Skaggs (@DanaSkaggs1) September 27, 2021

It wasn’t anything except men riding horses. — Teresa † ن (@BlackIrishI) September 27, 2021

Seeing as there is no wall, they were trying to make one as best they could. But now even the use of horses is “horrible and horrific.”

