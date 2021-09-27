https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/27/jesse-kelly-sums-up-dem-priorities-with-comparison-of-illegal-aliens-to-health-care-workers-in-new-york/

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made it clear on Monday that hospital nurses who refuse to be vaccinated would be fired by midnight. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has made it clear that people illegally flooding into the U.S. on the southern border aren’t required to be tested or vaccinated for Covid-19.

Jesse Kelly found it all to be too much:

Yep, that about sums it all up.

Apparently not.

