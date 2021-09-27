https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/joe-biden-ignores-question-visiting-us-mexico-border-receiving-covid-booster-shot-video/

Joe Biden on Monday received the Pfizer Covid booster shot.

Biden answered a couple questions about his administration’s efforts to roll out a Covid booster program.

Biden seemed confused about his wife’s whereabouts when a reporter asked if Jill Biden was also getting the Covid booster today.

“She’s [Jill Biden] gonna get one. I think she’s teaching but she’s gonna get one, yes,” said Biden.

VIDEO:

President Biden just received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot! pic.twitter.com/OMBPPzwt5e — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 27, 2021

Joe Biden answered a couple of softballs after getting his booster shot but he shuffled away as soon as a reporter asked if he’s going to visit the US-Mexico border.

VIDEO:

