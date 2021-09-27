http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/FfRFB_nuiUM/join-me-tomorrow-on-the-dennis-prager-show-3.php

I will host the Dennis Prager radio show tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. Eastern, on the Salem network. If you don’t have a station near you, I think you can listen live here.

We are still finalizing the lineup, but I expect guests will include Senator Tom Cotton, Dinesh D’Souza and our own Steve Hayward. So if you can, please tune in, and we would love to hear from some PL callers. The number to call is 877-243-7776.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

