https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/27/just-like-chris-and-andrew-cuomo-super-serious-wapo-media-reporter-busts-fncs-steve-doocy-and-peter-doocy-for-highly-unethical-behavior-video/

Washington Post media reporter Jeremy Barr was watching Fox News this morning, when he saw something profoundly disturbing: “FOX & Friends” host Steve Doocy interviewing his own son, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

Look at this:

Many Fox News personalities have rightly criticized Chris Cuomo for interviewing his brother. Here is Steve Doocy interviewing his own son this morning pic.twitter.com/ZVUx23x9by — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) September 27, 2021

Dear. God.

You’re doing great, Jeremy. You got’em. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 27, 2021

This is very troubling behavior between Fox and President Peter Doocy. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 27, 2021

Yes there should be a January 6 type investigation. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) September 27, 2021

At the very least. Heads need to roll over this. Imagine, the host of a show on a news network interviewing a reporter for said news network!

What office is Steve Doocy elected to? https://t.co/OnCiYzDEdp — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 27, 2021

Steve Doocy is the Governor of New York? https://t.co/y0ITloRu6h — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) September 27, 2021

What do you think about Governor Doocy’s prospects for reelection? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 27, 2021

Tell us, Jeremy. Because this is the sort of quality media journalism we’ve come to expect from the Washington Post.

yes wow this is exactly the same, nailed it — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) September 27, 2021

well, one is a co-worker and a journo and the other was an elected official. so it’s basically the same thing. https://t.co/A6dp7fUfup — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 27, 2021

interviewing a co-worker/son vs. soft balling the governor of New York and ending up on the gov’s selective “friends and family” program, jumping to the front of the line for covid testing. who can tell the difference? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 27, 2021

interviewing your co-worker son vs. interviewing the highest ranking elected official in the state of new york, and then getting state health care officials rerouted miles out of their way to give you executive COVID care. i mean, it’s basically the same! — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 27, 2021

Basically!

Both working for the same outfit tho, no? — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) September 27, 2021

Even if they worked for different outfits, neither is an elected official. My goodness. — I value your take. (@NotFinnishStu) September 27, 2021

No one in this photo is an elected official numbnuts — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 27, 2021

Not the flex you think it is. pic.twitter.com/NFpLiE5yVO — TheRealDeal (@DGoldsteinKWCP) September 27, 2021

At least there’s something positive to come out of Barr’s outrage:

At least they’re finally admitting Andrew Cuomo and CNN are in business together. https://t.co/4fLvzO4pkm — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 27, 2021

Baby steps.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

