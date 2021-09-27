https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2021/09/27/kids-who-dont-wear-masks-in-school-could-commit-murder-says-radical-school-board-member/

OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

Leftist school board member Linda Sexton became unhinged after learning children are no longer required to wear masks.

Sexton, who sits on the board of Norman Public Schools in Oklahoma, says kids will “commit murder” by attending school without a mask.

Sexton is reportedly unhappy with the “lack of mask mandates” and other measures under Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Sexton said she was “very, very angry” that kids are not required to wear masks.

Sexton alleges the coronavirus is now “five times more contagious than the one we masked everybody for last year.”

She criticized Governor Stitt by saying “that’s not how I like to pronounce his name, by the way.”

“I think if anybody’s going to flee to virtual school it needs to be the maskless,” she claimed.

“It’s just not OK for kids to commit murder by coming to school without a mask,” she claimed.

“And when it comes down to it, it’s possible. They will cause a death of another child because they come to school without a mask. That’s not OK,” Sexton said.

Sexton’s murder claim is ridiculous on its face, but it’s indicative of the growing vitriol being hurled at people who, knowing the risks, want to give their children and their families the freedom to just be normal, social humans. But it’s apparent the longer this goes on that these fears, mandates and mitigations are more about the ritual of the masks and less about science or safety.

There is a growing cohort of bureaucrats from dog catchers on up who relish the opportunity to virtue signal for the children while repeatedly making decisions that are the antithesis to normal childhood existence and development. Mask or don’t mask, vaccinate or don’t vaccinate, it shouldn’t matter — people need to be free to make their own decisions without mandates being handed down from on high and certainly shouldn’t be accused of murder.

