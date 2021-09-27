https://hannity.com/media-room/liberal-logic-biden-claims-his-3-5-trillion-spending-package-actually-costs-zero-dollars/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=liberal-logic-biden-claims-his-3-5-trillion-spending-package-actually-costs-zero-dollars
BIDEN at the WHITE HOUSE: ‘I’m Supposed to Stop and Walk Out of the Room’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.08.21
Joe Biden addressed a room of supporters at the White House this week when he abruptly concluded his remarks, telling the audience “I’m supposed to stop and walk out of the room here.”
“So folks, you do it all, I’m sorry to go on so long. I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for the country, and what you’ve done for me over my career. You’ve educated me, you’ve brought me along, you’ve always been there,” said Biden.
“I’m supposed to stop and walk out of the room here, but I’m going to stop and with your permission I’m going to walk into the room because I want to say hello to all of you,” he added.
His comments are the latest in a series of gaffes from the President, including remarks made yesterday that called for bold action against climate change by the year 2020.
“We are determined we are going to deal with climate change and have zero emissions, net emissions by 2050, by 2020 make sure all our electricity is zero emissions. We’re going to be able to do these things, but we’ve got to move!” said Biden.
“We’ve got to move! We’ve got to move the rest of the world. It’s not just the United States of America,” he added.
Joe Biden vows to “make sure all of our electricity is zero emissions…” by 2020? pic.twitter.com/IidKHfa4rt
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 7, 2021
Watch Biden’s bizarre statements above.
BIDEN IN S. CAROLINA: ‘It’s Important that Iowa and NEVADA Have Spoken’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.12.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-laden campaign in South Carolina Tuesday night; confusing the states of Nevada and New Hampshire following his disastrous fifth place finish in the Granite State.
“It is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken,” Biden told the crowd. Nevada will hold their caucus on February 22nd.
“It is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken,” Joe Biden says, presumably meaning New Hampshire as Nevada hasn’t yet spoken.
— Matt Viser (@mviser) February 12, 2020
Joe Biden confuses Nevada with New Hampshire & they’ve only been to two states so far. pic.twitter.com/Bchk7MHU7u
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 12, 2020
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders narrowly beat Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night; a contest that left former Vice President Joe Biden reeling after a brutal fifth place finish in the Granite State.
With 97% of precincts reporting, Sanders leads Buttigieg 26% to 24%; followed by Amy Klobuchar at 20%, Elizabeth Warren at 9%, and Joe Biden at 8%.
“We love you New Hampshire,” Klobuchar said in her primary night speech. “Because of you, we are taking this campaign to Nevada. We are going to South Carolina. And we are taking this message of unity to the country.”
Senator Amy Klobuchar just gave what sounded like a victory speech tonight.
She told reporters after:
“I’m not bolted to my senate desk anymore and I was able to get out here in New Hampshire and it’s made a big difference” she adds, “Imagine what I’ll do in Nevada!” pic.twitter.com/cfwQS1MHax
— Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) February 12, 2020
“I’m not bolted to my senate desk anymore and I was able to get out here in New Hampshire and it’s made a big difference” she adds, “Imagine what I’ll do in Nevada!”
Read the full report here.
