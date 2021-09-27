https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/chris-cuomo-gets-metooed-the-cuomo-bros-love-grabbing-ass

Last week, Chris Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment, so today, Crowder is going through his brother Andrew’s accusations. Then, vaccinated celebrities keep getting COVID, Billie Eilish said she lost followers because of boobs, and the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know what’s happening at the border. That and more on Monday’s episode of “Louder with Crowder”.







