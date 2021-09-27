https://www.dailywire.com/news/man-who-got-ny-woman-fired-over-dog-park-incident-has-history-of-accusing-people-for-social-media-attention

A man who posted a short video clip of a woman as he claimed she made a racist comment to him has a history of making accusations to his more than 100,000 followers on Twitter. His latest target, Emma Sarley, was fired from her job after she was identified as the woman in the video and her employer was contacted.

Frederick Joseph, who took the video and made the allegation, has written a book on “anti-racism” called “The Black Friend: On Being A Better White Person.” He also says on his website that he served as a campaign surrogate for Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (D-VT).

On Sunday, Joseph said he and his fiancé were walking their dog when a white woman threatened to call the police and told them to “stay in our hood.” He started filming her and accusing her of saying these things, but we do not see her actual behavior. Joseph asks someone who he said witnessed the whole thing who agrees the woman told Joseph and his fiancé to “stay in our hood” as the woman walks away.

Following his accusation, the woman was identified as Sarley and Joseph contacted her employer to further his accusation. Sarley was then fired over the incident and Twitter began taking sides, with many taking Joseph’s word and others rightly pointing out that the video is missing context and doesn’t prove his accusations.

It should be noted that Joseph has a history of accusing white people of racism over perceived insults. His Twitter account is full of random claims without evidence that white women have wronged him in some way. In one Tweet, he took a picture of his car and claimed a white woman approached him while he was looking for his keys to ask him why he was standing next to the car. In another tweet, Joseph called for protesters to “burn” down the Kenosha Police Department during the Black Lives Matter riots.

His allegations have caught media attention before, too. In 2020, Joseph and his family stayed at an Airbnb property and then claimed the house was full of “seemingly satanic items and stuff for witchcraft rituals,” including “imagery, candles, books, etc for rituals and what looked like devil worship.”

Motherboard participated in a video call with the owner of the house who walked them through the home and pointed out the items Joseph claimed were satanic. In reality, they were just “art books and kitschy objects.” The “ritualistic markings” on the basement floor were, in reality, just paint smudges.

Even the Church of Satan discredited Joseph’s claims, calling them “thrift store curiosities & hot topic kitsch, not evidence of satanic rituals.”

Another one of Joseph’s claims was against a white woman (white women appear to be his main targets) who took off her shoes on a flight and rested her feet – in socks – on the pull-out table. Joseph claimed a black person wouldn’t haven’t been able to get away with this and that the flight crew did nothing when he tried to alert them to her behavior, which he said made him “irate.”

As AG Conservative on Twitter pointed out, Joseph “had all the power in this situation.”

“Even in that clip where he claims she said something bad to him, he’s confronting & following a woman half his size trying to walk away. Then he went on social media, where he has 100K followers, & set out to ruin her life,” AG wrote.

