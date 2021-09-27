https://www.theblaze.com/news/mark-levin-american-marxism-1-million-copies

The latest book from seven-time New York Times bestselling author and BlazeTV host Mark Levin has proven to be an astonishing success, selling more than 1 million copies across all formats in just 10 weeks on sale.

Levin’s ninth book, “American Marxism,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on the New York Times’ bestseller list for 10 straight weeks and has held a top 10 place among the Publisher’s Weekly, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestseller lists consistently since its debut at No. 1, according to publisher Threshold Editions, a division of Simon & Schuster.

“We are thrilled about the astounding success of AMERICAN MARXISM and its enormous appeal to the general public,” deputy publisher for Threshold Jennifer Long said in a statement Thursday. “We applaud Mark Levin for his compelling scholarship and work. Bookscan reports AMERICAN MARXISM is currently the top-selling nonfiction book of 2021, and we anticipate it staying high on bestseller lists through the rest of the year.”

In “American Marxism,” Levin takes a close look at how Marxist ideology has influenced American society and culture, including in schools, the media, corporations, the entertainment industry, and the Democratic Party and Biden administration.

Publisher Threshold stated: “In American Marxism, Levin seeks to rally the American people to defend their liberty, traditions, families, and the Constitution from a counterrevolution to the American Revolution that seeks to destroy the existing civil society. Levin explains how the core elements of Marxist ideology have been uniquely tailored to and applied to American society and are now pervasive throughout the culture, forming a variety of sub-movements surrounding such issues as ‘climate change,’ ‘genderism,’ ‘critical race theory,’ etc.”

Levin, a nationally syndicated conservative talk-radio host, the host of LevinTV, founder and chairman of the Landmark Legal Foundation, and host of Fox News’ “Life, Liberty, & Levin” is the author of seven consecutive No. 1 New York Times bestsellers: “Liberty and Tyranny”, “Ameritopia”, “The Liberty Amendments”, “Plunder and Deceit”, “Rediscovering Americanism”, “Unfreedom of the Press”, and now “American Marxism.” “Liberty and Tyranny,” released in 2009, was a highly influential book in the growing Tea Party movement and sold more than 1.5 million copies, spending three weeks at No.1 on the New York Times’ bestseller list.

While no small feat, the success of Levin’s latest work has come to be expected as Levin remains one of the most popular and influential voices in the conservative movement and is widely recognized by many conservatives as a thought leader.

In July, Levin explained to Fox News host Sean Hannity how the record-smashing sales figures for “American Marxism” reminded him of the organic movement that rose up to oppose the Obama administration and support conservative Republicans in the 2010 takeover of the House of Representatives.

“The silent majority is not going to be silent anymore. The American people are furious with what’s happened to their country — and by ‘American people’ I mean all American people who love this country regardless of their color, their religion, their background — red-blooded Americans, they are sick and tired of what they’ve seen in the first six months of this administration,” Levin said.

He predicted that in the 2022 midterm elections, like in 2010 before, Democrats supporting the “American Marxists” in the Biden administration will get “blown out.”

According to Bookscan reports, “American Marxism is currently the top-selling nonfiction book of 2021 and is projected to finish the year in that position.

