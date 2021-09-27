https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/27/media-backpedaling-from-reports-about-border-patrol-whipping-migrants-begins-now-that-the-damage-is-done/

Now that the “border patrol whipping Haitian migrants conjured up horrible images of a shameful time in American history” narrative has been achieved (with even President Biden promising to hold officers accountable for something they didn’t do), the media backpedaling can begin. The first example comes from The New York Times from @JerylBier:

Axios has also reeled their original story back in:

This couldn’t have been more predictable.

That’s how it works.

Pushing a particular agenda is job one — “the facts” come way later, obviously.

But many media outlets (and no doubt the White House) won’t bother to get to the truth:

And it’s not as if Biden, Harris and other Dems will feel the need to apologize to the border patrol for the smear:

