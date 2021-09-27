https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/09/97-98-of-americans-must-get-the-jab-before-we-get-back-to-normal-according-to-alleged-president-joe-biden

Joe Biden made an absolutely insane claim about getting back to normal after COVID-19. He’s now saying that we have to get 97-98% of Americans vaccinated before normalcy can return in this country.

President Biden receives Covid booster shot. pic.twitter.com/P5SzNWUpiG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 27, 2021

Historically, herd immunity was reached once approximately 70% of a community was immune to a virus. That would include those vaccinated and those with natural immunity. The problem is that the authoritarian dictator that runs this country doesn’t believe in science.

Ever since April 2020, I’ve been saying that the powers-that-be want to inject every man, woman and child with this “vaccine.” From the beginning, I’ve been saying that I don’t know what’s in there or why they want us all to have this foreign substance in our bodies, but they won’t stop until we’ve all taken it.

It very reminiscent of Revelation 13:16-18, which states:

“It causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666.”

We can see that with every decision the Democrats and elites make, it’s all pointing to this idea that you are not allowed to be a part of society unless you take The Jab. This is a dangerous precedent to establish, and is setting us up to be conditioned to take the actual Mark of the Beast, whenever that is implemented.

It’s been fascinating to watch the somersaults that the Elites jump through in order to justify this push to get everyone jabbed with this mRNA technology. They are ignoring science left and right, but claim to be the part of science.

To think that we must inject 98% of Americans with this mRNA Jab is insane. However, the question becomes: Why are they making this push for such a high number when the science shows we need a significantly lower rate to reach herd immunity?

First of all, it’s clear that they are desperate to get everyone injected. Is it because they are transhumanists that want our body connected to the internet and computers through 5G? Are they attempting to depopulate the world with a kill switch that can eliminate a third of the wold’s population? Or is it all just motivated by money and greed, and they know that they can make a killing if they keep getting everyone injected?

Either option you choose, there’s no happy ending. It’s clear that they will continue to increase their pressure. As we are seeing, more and more people are getting the Jab simply because of societal pressure. They want to get back to normal. They want to keep their jobs. They want to eat at a restaurant or travel the world.

People aren’t getting The Jab because it’s going to protect them. That’s not their primary motivation. The Left knows this, which is why they are implementing all of these conditions in order to “get your freedom back.”

Understand this: Joe Biden is signaling that we are not actually near the end of this tyranny. This is not going to stop anytime soon. We have a long, drawn out battle ahead of us. The pressure is only going to get worse. Do you have the backbone to stand up to this tyranny for the long-term? This is what’s needed to save ourselves, family, friends and America.

