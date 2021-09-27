https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/27/meet-the-lawyers-going-viral-who-cant-seem-to-figure-out-how-to-get-a-drivers-license-in-texas/

Meet Sara Spector, an attorney and “TV media pundit” in Texas.

Here she is telling her followers about one of the female attorneys at her firm who didn’t follow the very, very clear instructions on the Texas Department of Public Safety website when attempting to get a driver’s license and instead suggested the residency requirements will lead to voter suppression.

Note: This was the woman’s second attempt:

A female attorney in our firm who moved to TX attempted for a second time to get a TX drivers license. She brought he SS card her Colorado DL, two bills in her husband’s name and a certified birth certificate. She was turned away insisting they needed her marriage license. — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) September 25, 2021

You would hope that a pair of lawyers would understand that this has zero to do with her being married and is entirely about the woman proving to the State of Texas that she actually resides in the State of Texas:

She did not change her name when she got married. Her husband took her name. — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) September 25, 2021

No, this is NOT voter suppression:

Which will prevent her from registering to vote. — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) September 25, 2021

Spector went on to name the other attorney, saying she brought a passport which is great and all but does not satisfy the Texas — or any state’s — residency requirement:

@KelseyJRobbins1 is the attorney this thread is about. She also brought a valid passport with her as well! — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) September 25, 2021

Again, JUST BRING IN A DOCUMENT WITH YOUR NAME ON IT THAT SAYS WHERE YOU LIVE:

I’m the subject of Sara’s post and just want to add…I also brought a valid passport, my TX auto insurance and a valid Colorado license. Not to mention, I had surrendered a valid Texas DL less than 3 years ago when I moved to CO. https://t.co/m5iIvKh1KY — Kelsey J. Robbins (@KelseyJRobbins1) September 25, 2021

Here’s the entire list that includes things like bank statements and pay stubs:

here’s the list of EVERY document someone can use to prove Texas residencyhttps://t.co/BqQLW1CBgJ https://t.co/gRxtfRL6ej — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 26, 2021

She brought in documents that aren’t in her name. Texas understands this, which is why they’re just asking for her to prove that she’s married to the person on the bill. That is not some crazy requirement:

All this thread proves is that anyone can become an attorney. She has to prove her marriage to the person on the bills. Even if he took her last name. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 25, 2021

Right?

Imagine becoming an attorney and thinking an envelope bearing the name of a different person counted as a vital record. — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) September 25, 2021

It’s absolutely insane that people agree that this is voter suppression:

This thread supposedly exposing voter suppression in Texas is going viral. How over 19k people liked this tweet without realizing that this lawyer DID NOT ACTUALLY PROVIDE PROOF OF RESIDENCE TO GET HER DRIVER’S LICENSE is beyond me. pic.twitter.com/Hc6brEH5sT — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) September 26, 2021

Also, these requirements are part of the REAL ID Act that established “minimum security standards for license issuance” not some Texas-only scheme:

Yeah and the rules are the same in California, because this is a federal Real ID requirement: the mail has to be in YOUR name, or you need or prove your relationship to the addressee. https://t.co/6tbI9wDaGQ pic.twitter.com/gRGEZVZeLg — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 25, 2021

Again, it’s insane!

lol this thread is something else. An attorney thinks you should be able to show up at a DMV with an out-of-state license, and get an in-state ID / voter registration without bringing proof of address in your own name. This is “voter suppression”? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/qeFBoeUApu — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 26, 2021

***

