Meet Sara Spector, an attorney and “TV media pundit” in Texas.

Here she is telling her followers about one of the female attorneys at her firm who didn’t follow the very, very clear instructions on the Texas Department of Public Safety website when attempting to get a driver’s license and instead suggested the residency requirements will lead to voter suppression.

Note: This was the woman’s second attempt:

You would hope that a pair of lawyers would understand that this has zero to do with her being married and is entirely about the woman proving to the State of Texas that she actually resides in the State of Texas:

No, this is NOT voter suppression:

Spector went on to name the other attorney, saying she brought a passport which is great and all but does not satisfy the Texas — or any state’s — residency requirement:

Again, JUST BRING IN A DOCUMENT WITH YOUR NAME ON IT THAT SAYS WHERE YOU LIVE:

Here’s the entire list that includes things like bank statements and pay stubs:

She brought in documents that aren’t in her name. Texas understands this, which is why they’re just asking for her to prove that she’s married to the person on the bill. That is not some crazy requirement:

Right?

It’s absolutely insane that people agree that this is voter suppression:

Also, these requirements are part of the REAL ID Act that established “minimum security standards for license issuance” not some Texas-only scheme:

Again, it’s insane!

