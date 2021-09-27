https://justthenews.com/government/congress/top-military-trio-austin-milley-and-mckenzie-testify-senate-panel-afghanistan?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

On Tuesday morning Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and General Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie are testifying in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The trio of military leaders are discussing the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.

The men will face a bipartisan grilling on their handling of the U.S. withdrawal and the subsequent (immediate) fall of the Afghan government to Taliban forces. Senators from both sides of the aisle have expressed disappointment and frustration with the chaotic withdrawal that saw 13 U.S. troops killed in an attack outside the Kabul airport in late August.

As the hearing began, Secretary Austin, discussed the shortcomings of the withdrawal, but defended his actions, the actions of the U.S. military, and those of his colleagues. Austin added that he was “committed to making sure that threats are now allowed to develop … that could create significant challenges for us in the homeland.”

In addition to speaking about Afghanistan, General Milley addressed the recent media frenzy pertaining to two allegedly secret phone calls between the general and his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng. Milley told the Senate panel that various Trump administration officials including then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller knew about his second call with Li, which took place in an effort to quell fears from the Chinese government that President Trump was getting ready to attack China. His first call, which occurred in October of 2020, he says was ordered by then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

“I know, I am certain, President Trump did not intend on attacking the Chinese, and it is my directed responsibility to convey presidential orders and intent,” said the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. “My task at that time was to de-escalate.”

Milley also spoke briefly about a conversation he had with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), in which she asked about then-President Trump’s ability to launch nuclear weapons. Milley told the panel that he explained to Pelosi the president does not possess the sole ability to launch nuclear weapons.

“At no time was I attempting to change or influence the process, usurp authority or insert myself into the chain of command,” said Milley. “But I am expected to give my advice and ensure that the president is fully informed. My loyalty to this nation, its people and the Constitution hasn’t changed and will never change.”

General McKenzie, who assumed full responsibility for the attack that mistakenly killed 10 Afghan civilians (including 7 children), did not deliver an opening statement.

“I was under no pressure from any quarter to conduct the strike — it was based on our intelligence read of the situation on the ground,” McKenzie told the panel. “While in many cases we were right with our intelligence … in this case we were wrong — tragically wrong.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

