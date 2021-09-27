https://www.oann.com/mizuho-unit-will-pay-1-5-million-penalty-for-swap-dealer-compliance-failures-cftc/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mizuho-unit-will-pay-1-5-million-penalty-for-swap-dealer-compliance-failures-cftc



FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai//File Photo FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai//File Photo

September 27, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mizuho Capital Markets LLC has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charges the firm failed to comply with certain swap dealer requirements from 2013 until at least April 2021, the agency said on Monday.

The unit of Mizuho Bank agreed to pay the civil penalty and to cease and desist from further violations to settle CFTC allegations that it failed to meet requirements concerning reconciling swap portfolios with counterparties, providing disclosures and reporting transactions, the CFTC said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Mizuho, which did not admit or deny the CFTC findings, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

